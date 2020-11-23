Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 402 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $686.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,293. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $692.73. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

