Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 297 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $732.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $700.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

