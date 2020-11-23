Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,531 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.62. 33,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

