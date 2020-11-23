Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,530 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,658 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

