Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

