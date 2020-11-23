Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

