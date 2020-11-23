Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

