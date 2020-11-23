HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

HFG traded up €2.42 ($2.85) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €49.90 ($58.71). 1,109,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

