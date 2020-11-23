Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $494.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

