HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.