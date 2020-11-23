Head-To-Head Survey: Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) & Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 1.06% 1.00% 0.72% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

68.4% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $230.21 million 0.59 $24.93 million $0.61 5.23 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.44%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Paringa Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

