Head-To-Head Survey: Bally’s (BALY) versus Its Rivals

Bally’s (NYSE: BALY) is one of 41 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bally’s to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bally's alerts:

1.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bally’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Bally’s Competitors -9.74% -18.54% -1.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million $55.13 million 26.74 Bally’s Competitors $3.24 billion $308.62 million 32.53

Bally’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s’ peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s Competitors 735 2588 3186 129 2.41

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bally’s beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.