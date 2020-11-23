Head-To-Head Comparison: Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46%

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and SWK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.83 $24.21 million N/A N/A SWK $30.75 million 6.26 $23.83 million $1.66 9.07

Roan Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SWK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Roan Holdings Group and SWK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Roan Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SWK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, indicating that its stock price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWK beats Roan Holdings Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.