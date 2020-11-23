HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in HD Supply by 27.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDS. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. 167,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,266. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.