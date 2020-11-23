HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,300 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,165 shares of company stock worth $92,814.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

