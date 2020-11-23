Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €23.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

WAC stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. Wacker Neuson SE has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.11.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

