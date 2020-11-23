Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.89 on Monday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Harsco by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

