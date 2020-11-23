Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.12 million.

HALO stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,120. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

