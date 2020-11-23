Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.83. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

