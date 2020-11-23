Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

GFM stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million and a PE ratio of -79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Griffin Mining Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.05 ($1.20).

Get Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) alerts:

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.