Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
GFM stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million and a PE ratio of -79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Griffin Mining Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.05 ($1.20).
