GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $24.15. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,126 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,510.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $225,950 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $822,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

