GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $24.15. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

