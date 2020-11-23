GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 23.1%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares shot up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$35.27. 141,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 59,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.65.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
