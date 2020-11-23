GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 23.1%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares shot up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$35.27. 141,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 59,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61.

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.63 per share, with a total value of C$88,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,042 shares in the company, valued at C$19,110,793.23. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $373,460 over the last quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.