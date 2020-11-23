GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

