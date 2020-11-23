Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $10.35. Gogo shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 29,708 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $803.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,318. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 273.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 453,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gogo by 110.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 118.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

