Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has $33.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

NYSE GIL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

