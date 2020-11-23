General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Sells $7,697,128.95 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

General Motors stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

