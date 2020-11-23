Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1.09 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, DigiFinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinMex, DigiFinex, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.