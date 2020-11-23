Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Galapagos by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.