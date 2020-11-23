Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
