fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

fuboTV stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.01.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

