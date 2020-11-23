Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Free Tool Box Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Free Tool Box Coin has a market cap of $8.76 million and $37,264.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,960% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,235,180 tokens. The official website for Free Tool Box Coin is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

