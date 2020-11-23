Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Forterra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forterra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

