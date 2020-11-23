Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 150,000 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carl Decicco purchased 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

