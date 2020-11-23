FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe boosted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.