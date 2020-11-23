Flit Token Market Capitalization Achieves $853.10 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $853.10 and $3.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00473182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,324.50 or 1.00117093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.