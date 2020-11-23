FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

FE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

