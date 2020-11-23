FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

