Financial Contrast: XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aggreko has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XT Energy Group and Aggreko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aggreko 3 3 2 0 1.88

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and Aggreko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.00 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Aggreko $2.06 billion 0.97 $164.72 million $0.65 11.95

Aggreko has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Aggreko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% Aggreko N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aggreko beats XT Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. The company also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads. In addition, it offers battery storage solutions; and power to national utility customers. The company operates 195 sales and service centers. It serves the agriculture, construction, contracting, data centers, events, facilities management, food and beverage, government, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, shipping, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Aggreko Plc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

