Financial Contrast: Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) & Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles (NYSE:KN) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knowles and Rockford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $854.80 million 1.82 $49.10 million $0.86 19.70 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Risk & Volatility

Knowles has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockford has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Knowles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles -0.33% 3.41% 2.57% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Knowles and Rockford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knowles currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Knowles’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Rockford.

Summary

Knowles beats Rockford on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

