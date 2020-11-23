Financial Contrast: Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) vs. Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Denison Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Denison Mines and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 144.90%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Denison Mines has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -103.08% -7.12% -5.00% Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Uranium Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 19.95 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -17.25 Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Uranium Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.