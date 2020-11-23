Financial Contrast: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and Teradyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teradyne 1 2 3 0 2.33

Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Teradyne has a consensus price target of $99.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.62%. Given Allied Motion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Motion Technologies is more favorable than Teradyne.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies 3.99% 11.69% 4.40% Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81%

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allied Motion Technologies pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Teradyne has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Teradyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies $371.08 million 1.07 $17.02 million $1.89 21.56 Teradyne $2.29 billion 7.69 $467.47 million $2.86 37.18

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Motion Technologies. Allied Motion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradyne beats Allied Motion Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies. The company also offers gearing solutions in stand-alone and integrated gearing/motor configurations; advanced electronic motion control products and custom solutions, such as integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and steering system components. In addition, it provides fractional horsepower BLDC outer rotor motors and traditional BLDC motor part sets; synchronous BLDC servo motor solutions and asynchronous BLDC motors; trolleys for use in medical environments; and active and passive products to monitor and resolve power quality and harmonic distortion issues, as well as electronic controls and platform based integrated steering system solutions. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, as well as authorized manufacturers' representatives, agents, and distributors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

