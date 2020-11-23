Financial Comparison: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million 10.06 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.71 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 103.63 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -25.11

Aspira Women’s Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

