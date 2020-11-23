Financial Analysis: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) vs. Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invent Ventures and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allot Communications has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Allot Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -7.34% -7.71% -4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invent Ventures and Allot Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications $110.10 million 3.20 -$8.66 million ($0.32) -31.31

Invent Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Invent Ventures has a beta of 11.49, indicating that its stock price is 1,049% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats Allot Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.