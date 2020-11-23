Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Lowered by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

