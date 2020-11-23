Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 740,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.