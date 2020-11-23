Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.92. 639,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

