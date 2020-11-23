Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s (EXPN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPN. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian plc (EXPN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,906 ($37.97) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,993.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,839.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.87%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Insiders bought 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,234 over the last three months.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

