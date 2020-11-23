Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVTCY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evotec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19 and a beta of 1.10. Evotec has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

