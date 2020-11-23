Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.