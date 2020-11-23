Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.