Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Euroseas stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

